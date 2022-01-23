Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $852.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 182.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $49,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 71.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 776.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 832,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.