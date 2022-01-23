adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €340.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €340.00 ($386.36) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($380.68) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($329.55) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($329.55) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($334.09) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €329.21 ($374.11).

FRA:ADS opened at €250.60 ($284.77) on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($228.42). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €260.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €283.30.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

