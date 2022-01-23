ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

ADTX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTX. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 118.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 108,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

