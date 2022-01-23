Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 42,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

