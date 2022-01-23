Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 16,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

