Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $60.19 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.