Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Abiomed by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Abiomed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Abiomed by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 151,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABMD opened at $304.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.93 and its 200 day moving average is $336.82.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

