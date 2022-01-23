Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $182.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

