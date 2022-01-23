Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 200.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,850 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 947,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,202.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 172,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

