Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.19.

AFRM stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of -18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.32.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 682.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

