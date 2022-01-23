Agilysys (AGYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agilysys stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $886.00 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agilysys stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

