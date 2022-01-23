Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.70

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

AGYS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $186,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

