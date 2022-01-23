Aidos Kuneen Hits One Day Volume of $186,255.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $186,255.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,389.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.48 or 0.06946962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00308122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.00828339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00427204 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00258112 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

