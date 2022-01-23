Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.80 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.35 ($3.80).

AF opened at €4.00 ($4.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.06. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

