Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

APD opened at $282.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.25 and a 200-day moving average of $285.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 393.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

