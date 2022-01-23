Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 340.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $282.47 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.99. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

