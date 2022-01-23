Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

ABNB opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average is $164.73. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $359,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 569.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 15.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.