Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.39.

AGI opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $10,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alamos Gold by 82.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

