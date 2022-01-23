Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,256,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $196.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.71 and a 200-day moving average of $204.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.