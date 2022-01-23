Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Lifted by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up about 5.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 5.68% of Align Technology worth $2,978,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,193,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $462.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $614.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.32 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.69.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

