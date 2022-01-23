Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.69.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $462.78 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.32 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $614.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

