Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $462.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $614.96 and its 200-day moving average is $649.78. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.32 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $717.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.