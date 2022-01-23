ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Upgraded by Danske to Buy

Danske upgraded shares of ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Danske currently has $3,600.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of ALK-Abello A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ALK-Abello A/S stock opened at $431.50 on Wednesday. ALK-Abello A/S has a 1 year low of $382.00 and a 1 year high of $512.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.48.

ALK-Abello A/S engages in the production and development of pharmaceutical products to prevent and treat allergies. It also manufactures tablet-based allergy vaccines for pollen, house dust mites, animals, and insect stings. Its treatment comprises allergy vaccines, emergency treatment, and allergy diagnostics.

