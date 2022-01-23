Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $887.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $45.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

