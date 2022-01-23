Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $23,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.01.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

