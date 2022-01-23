Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Allegion worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in Allegion by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

NYSE ALLE opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.89. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

