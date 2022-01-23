Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Pentair worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

