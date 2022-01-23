Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity National Financial worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $3,134,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $320,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,661,000 after acquiring an additional 712,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 70,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

