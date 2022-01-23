Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $23.29 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,075,999 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Gentex worth $23,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.