Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 99,781 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,781 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.40% of Viad worth $22,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a market cap of $755.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

