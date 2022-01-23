Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4275 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

