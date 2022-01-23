Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 49.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Universal Health Services by 15.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $143,642,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $128.35 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

