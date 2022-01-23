Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 335,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.19% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

