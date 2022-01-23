Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $59.83 and had previously closed at $62.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

