Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $59.83 and had previously closed at $62.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
