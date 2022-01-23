Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp’s (NASDAQ:APTMU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Alpha Partners Technology Merger’s (NASDAQ:APTMU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 24th. Alpha Partners Technology Merger had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000.

