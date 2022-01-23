AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,271 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.23. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

