AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,572 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,572 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

