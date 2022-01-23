AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

