AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,606 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Brown & Brown by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

