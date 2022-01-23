AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,818 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

