Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €41.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €41.00 ($46.59) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s current price.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.44 ($49.36).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €31.50 ($35.80) on Friday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($42.47). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.36.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

