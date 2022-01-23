Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.44 ($49.36).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Alstom in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday.

ALO opened at €31.50 ($35.80) on Friday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($42.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.36.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

