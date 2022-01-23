Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$68.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIF shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

AIF traded down C$1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 92,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,420. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.45. Altus Group has a one year low of C$48.71 and a one year high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 108.30%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

