American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.