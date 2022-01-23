American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

