American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 440,188 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 241.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Comerica worth $50,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,276. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.