American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 69,627 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,627 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.89% of Silk Road Medical worth $55,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SILK. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,900 shares of company stock worth $3,134,282 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SILK opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SILK. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

