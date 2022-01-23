American Century Companies Inc. Has $40.74 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Yum! Brands worth $40,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

