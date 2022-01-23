American Century Companies Inc. Has $44.05 Million Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.49% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $44,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 158.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $105.71 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.83.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

