American Century Companies Inc. Has $57.52 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,049 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,041 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $57,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,176 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160,328 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

